« on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 AM »
Has to launch an enquiry and ask Markle who said it, when, how often, was anyone else there.



Other than Piers Morgan, I dont see anyone doubting her word.. morgan has been pilloried for airing such a view. I dont believe a word of it. The number of big red buttons she pressed made it difficult to believe at all.

She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry

She is a terrible "actress" but she is one hell of a fish trawler

The comment could have been something as innocent as " I bet you hope the baby has Megans skin tone, instead of been a pasty ginga like you"









The woman is obviously poison and Harry has as much pesonality as a dead guppy fish.

Watched a bit and genuinely fell asleep with 30 mins left.



My take is that it was aristocratic tittle tattle. My takeaway was that these two have mental health issues insofar as being so self-obsessed and selfish. The rest is just family shite that should be kept private. Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.

OK, here's my anecdotal take...



Last year my niece married and became pregnant with a man of Philippine extraction. When both families met we regularly deliberated what the baby would look like.



Should we have only been allowed to discuss colour of eyes, texture of hair, stature and health connotations but not complexion? Why?



There's 'bollocks', 'buggery bollocks' and but this is 'absolute bollocks'.



The victimhood Olympics continue....

We've had exactly the same discussion in our family as that Rutter's, in the past, absolutely no malice involved.



It was Chas to Harry apparently before she was knocked up, which if correct is definitely a different conversation and possibly not so good.

"If you and Meghan had a baby, wonder what he/she would look like?"



Why's that so bad? Which perspective parents/grandparents haven't had that conversation? Don't you think M&H wouldn't nave had the conv themselves?



Victimhood has currency.

Rather than internet stuff, I was really asking what The Palace need to do now. Surely it must be exactly the same as any other modern business? They absolutely cannot shrug this stuff off. They need to counter. Fix the enquiry for later in the year so Meghan and Harry can attend. Call witnesses and do it right. Not sure if Charles can be fired, like

They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.



If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'



That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.



n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.

I think it will look like Wes Brown

Pull your socks up Tel.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZ4ONoAZYw



I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 PM »

63 word statement

Now lets hope they all fuck off

Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 12:48:03 PM
They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.



If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'



That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.



n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.



The bullying allegations against Meghan are an interesting one as they were made years ago and The Palace have not investigated, perhaps as they wanted to protect her. The only reason they're doing something now as The Times got hold of the claims and have but them in a situation where they have no option but to look into them.

Would it really surprise anyone if a member of a european royal family steeped in centuries of selective breeding made a crass racist remark? I'd be more surprised if they didnt. So i don't doubt some of the stuff but it should have remained private, very crass of them to do a hatchet job with Oprah. If i was the Palace I wouldn't have dignified it with a response.



The two of them were very niaive/arrogant in thinking they could change the way the royal family works, they wanted their cake and to eat it.

Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 PM »
Cards on the table: I fucking despise the Royal Family and all who ride in them. Therefore anything that hurts their "brand" is fine with me. However ginger bollocks and his 3rd rate actress are clearly two of the most disingenuous cunts going.



Clearly the best way to avoid publicity is to do an internationally syndicated interview with Oprah fucking Cunt. Basically this pair of wankers want all the advantages of being in the Firm, without any of the boring things like charity work. They'll monetise their titles to a bunch of daft cunts. I guarantee they'll go round calling themselves by their titles, but probably leave their son behind when visiting the deep south.