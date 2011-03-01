Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 432 The Palace « on: Today at 09:38:18 AM » Has to launch an enquiry and ask Markle who said it, when, how often, was anyone else there.



Other than Piers Morgan, I dont see anyone doubting her word.. morgan has been pilloried for airing such a view. I dont believe a word of it. The number of big red buttons she pressed made it difficult to believe at all.

Holgateoldskool
Re: The Palace « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:44:02 AM » She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry

Wee_Willie
Re: The Palace « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:51:24 AM » She is a terrible "actress" but she is one hell of a fish trawler

Uncle Marbles
Re: The Palace « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:09 AM » The comment could have been something as innocent as " I bet you hope the baby has Megans skin tone, instead of been a pasty ginga like you"









Bill Buxton
Re: The Palace « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:17 AM » The woman is obviously poison and Harry has as much pesonality as a dead guppy fish.

Wee_Willie
Re: The Palace « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:07:37 AM » Watched a bit and genuinely fell asleep with 30 mins left.



My take is that it was aristocratic tittle tattle. My takeaway was that these two have mental health issues insofar as being so self-obsessed and selfish. The rest is just family shite that should be kept private. Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.

Rutters
Re: The Palace « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:47:09 AM » OK, here's my anecdotal take...



Last year my niece married and became pregnant with a man of Philippine extraction. When both families met we regularly deliberated what the baby would look like.



Should we have only been allowed to discuss colour of eyes, texture of hair, stature and health connotations but not complexion? Why?



There's 'bollocks', 'buggery bollocks' and but this is 'absolute bollocks'.



The victimhood Olympics continue....

Itchy_ring
Re: The Palace « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:47:48 AM » We've had exactly the same discussion in our family as that Rutter's, in the past, absolutely no malice involved.



It was Chas to Harry apparently before she was knocked up, which if correct is definitely a different conversation and possibly not so good.

Rutters
Re: The Palace « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:23:04 PM » "If you and Meghan had a baby, wonder what he/she would look like?"



Why's that so bad? Which perspective parents/grandparents haven't had that conversation? Don't you think M&H wouldn't nave had the conv themselves?



Victimhood has currency.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Palace « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:12 PM » Rather than internet stuff, I was really asking what The Palace need to do now. Surely it must be exactly the same as any other modern business? They absolutely cannot shrug this stuff off. They need to counter. Fix the enquiry for later in the year so Meghan and Harry can attend. Call witnesses and do it right. Not sure if Charles can be fired, like

Rutters
Re: The Palace « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:48:03 PM » They can't win, she can't lose...she knew that when she manufactured the situation.



If the RF say 'yes we did it' then Meghan says 'Told you they were racists'. If the say 'No we never' Meghan says 'You would say that cos you're racists'



That's why proclaiming yourself the victim first is imperative. If the RF had released her bullying stuff first she would have appeared vengeful ...but they thought it best to hush it up.



n.b. Victimhood only works for certain Identities.

38red
Re: The Palace « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:52:27 PM » I think it will look like Wes Brown