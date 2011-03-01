Welcome,
March 09, 2021, 11:46:44 AM
The Palace
Author
Topic: The Palace (Read 138 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
The Palace
«
on:
Today
at 09:38:18 AM »
Has to launch an enquiry and ask Markle who said it, when, how often, was anyone else there.
Other than Piers Morgan, I dont see anyone doubting her word.. morgan has been pilloried for airing such a view. I dont believe a word of it. The number of big red buttons she pressed made it difficult to believe at all.
Holgateoldskool
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:44:02 AM »
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry
Wee_Willie
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:51:24 AM »
She is a terrible "actress" but she is one hell of a fish trawler
Uncle Marbles
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:02:09 AM »
The comment could have been something as innocent as " I bet you hope the baby has Megans skin tone, instead of been a pasty ginga like you"
Bill Buxton
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:05:17 AM »
The woman is obviously poison and Harry has as much pesonality as a dead guppy fish.
Wee_Willie
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:07:37 AM »
Watched a bit and genuinely fell asleep with 30 mins left.
My take is that it was aristocratic tittle tattle. My takeaway was that these two have mental health issues insofar as being so self-obsessed and selfish. The rest is just family shite that should be kept private. Harry is a traitor to the people of this country.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:28:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:44:02 AM
She didnt hear the comment- it was Harry
OK
ask *him* then
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:29:15 AM »
I think they have to deal with it in a business fashion.
Rutters
Re: The Palace
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:47:09 AM »
OK, here's my anecdotal take...
Last year my niece married and became pregnant with a man of Philippine extraction. When both families met we regularly deliberated what the baby would look like.
Should we have only been allowed to discuss colour of eyes, texture of hair, stature and health connotations but not complexion? Why?
There's 'bollocks', 'buggery bollocks' and but this is 'absolute bollocks'.
The victimhood Olympics continue....
