March 09, 2021, 09:52:44 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Harry Dunn suspect willing to do community service
Author
Topic: Harry Dunn suspect willing to do community service
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 170
Harry Dunn suspect willing to do community service
«
on:
Today
at 05:11:02 AM
How very noble of her......dictating the terms of her surrender!
Still.......if thats the only way to get the low life back to face justice, we should take it!
Diplomatic immunity was NEVER intended to be used for this sort of offence!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 424
Re: Harry Dunn suspect willing to do community service
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:56:17 AM
It was used to let the killer of a copper near Libyan embassy go free.
