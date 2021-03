Jimmy Cooper

My shift mate
« on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM »
Has just given an AMAZON FIRE STICK for nothing, eat my shit wankers.!!😀😀😀😀

Re: My shift mate
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 PM »
You better invite him round to set it up for you.

Re: My shift mate
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 PM »
THANK FUCK WE DONT HAVE TO REPLY ON THAT BORING FUCKING THREAD ANYMORE

Re: My shift mate
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:35:00 PM

THANK FUCK WE DONT HAVE TO REPLY ON THAT BORING FUCKING THREAD ANYMORE Keep an eye out for a ď how the fuck does this workĒ post before the live stream on Saturday.👀😀😀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Re: My shift mate
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:18:18 AM »



Ahh itís card payments only at the moment , so you canít



Standard one will be fine for you



The YouTube app will already be installed on it, so you wonít have to do fuck all.

Hope itís 4k ... if not buy one from argos, switch units and take it back say itís faulty
Ahh itís card payments only at the moment , so you canít
Standard one will be fine for you
The YouTube app will already be installed on it, so you wonít have to do fuck all.
A chimp could work it