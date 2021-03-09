Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2021, 12:11:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: My shift mate  (Read 63 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 642


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 PM »
Has just given an AMAZON FIRE STICK for nothing, eat my shit wankers.!!😀😀😀😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 509


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 PM »
You better invite him round to set it up for you.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 549


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 PM »
THANK FUCK WE DONT HAVE TO REPLY ON THAT BORING FUCKING THREAD ANYMORE   :nige:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 642


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:35:00 PM
THANK FUCK WE DONT HAVE TO REPLY ON THAT BORING FUCKING THREAD ANYMORE   :nige:
Keep an eye out for a  how the fuck does this work post before the live stream on Saturday.👀😀😀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 