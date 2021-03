Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 188





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 188Infant Herpes Re: Who Shall We Have as President « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:36:24 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:29:50 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 04:22:45 PM Harvey Price ticks several boxes. Is he a homosexualer? Could be full house.



You're behind the times, you need to Pansexual these days to tick the inclusion box

You're behind the times, you need to Pansexual these days to tick the inclusion box

Not sure I could live with the idea of my president fucking kitchen utensils. It would cause irredeemable harm to Britain's international reputation, if our President turned up at the next G7 summit with a rolling pin stuck up his arse. Although that could straighten Harvey's eyes out. Not sure I could live with the idea of my president fucking kitchen utensils. It would cause irredeemable harm to Britain's international reputation, if our President turned up at the next G7 summit with a rolling pin stuck up his arse. Although that could straighten Harvey's eyes out. Logged