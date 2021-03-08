Welcome,
March 08, 2021, 10:28:04 PM
News:
Leeds have been sussed
Topic: Leeds have been sussed (Read 37 times)
Gingerpig
Leeds have been sussed
Happens in the pl. You get as many points early on, because sides suss you out. Wet spam totally bossing them & by next season they will be in bother?
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 498
Re: Leeds have been sussed
Theyll be easy mid table this year. A few team have come up over the years and given it a good go for a while then lose their way Sheff Utd last year kept it going longer than most
