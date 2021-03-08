Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2021, 10:28:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Leeds have been sussed  (Read 37 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 850


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:46:28 PM »
Happens in the pl. You get as many points early on, because sides suss you out. Wet spam totally bossing them & by next season they will be in bother?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 498


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:53 PM »
Theyll be easy mid table this year.  A few team have come up over the years and given it a good go for a while then lose their way Sheff Utd last year kept it going longer than most
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 