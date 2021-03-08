Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Vaccine deaths  (Read 751 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: March 08, 2021, 09:17:44 PM »
Keep getting them boys.


https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/


https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: March 08, 2021, 09:21:54 PM »
Is this faux Bob back

Google humans are free website

Funny as fuck

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 09:24:12 PM »
RT.com and HumansAreFree.com




Ahhh its just like the good old days on here  :pope2:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM »
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
towz
« Reply #4 on: March 08, 2021, 09:46:36 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

 :alf:
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #5 on: March 08, 2021, 09:47:17 PM »
Fucking hell   22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now
 :redcard:
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: March 08, 2021, 09:53:45 PM »
Theyre probably all dead
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM »
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM »
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: March 09, 2021, 10:30:46 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

Gopher it.... :like:
John Theone
« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2021, 10:32:36 AM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/

Sit down at the back and be quiet!

 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #11 on: March 09, 2021, 11:32:32 AM »
 
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: March 09, 2021, 09:57:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?

  jc
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: March 09, 2021, 10:21:50 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
Dont fucking bother.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: March 10, 2021, 11:41:22 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?

If Solpadine harms you Omega Pharma are liable.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM »
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000
TechnoTronic
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:43:00 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.

I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through.  No conspiracy attached.

Some people say it's selfish, why exactly?   If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't?  You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?

Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:08:35 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 04:43:00 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.

I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through.  No conspiracy attached.

Some people say it's selfish, why exactly?   If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't?  You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?

Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄

Vaccine is 90-95% effective. Im 63 with diabetes.

If you dont want the vaccine well ok but I would support a vaccine passport
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:38:43 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 04:43:00 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.

I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through.  No conspiracy attached.

Some people say it's selfish, why exactly?   If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't?  You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?

Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄


What about people who cant be vaccinated?


I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?



And, lets be honest. If everyone had your attitude, we would be dealing with lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And then you would REALLY be moaning
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:49:02 PM »
Spot on Matty

BTW - you're not pregnant are you?

 cry
TechnoTronic
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:49:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:38:43 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 04:43:00 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.

I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through.  No conspiracy attached.

Some people say it's selfish, why exactly?   If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't?  You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?

Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄


What about people who cant be vaccinated?


I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?



And, lets be honest. If everyone had your attitude, we would be dealing with lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And then you would REALLY be moaning

Then they can simply wear a mask.    :pd:

Them wearing a mask is certainly less intrusive than injecting something into my body that I don't want.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:54:20 PM »
Face masks are worn to prevent transmission rather than protect the wearer from infection.



So, if you refuse the vaccine, I assume you will be wearing a mask in all public spaces indefinitely? As you say, its only a minor inconvenience.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:07:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:54:20 PM
Face masks are worn to prevent transmission rather than protect the wearer from infection.



So, if you refuse the vaccine, I assume you will be wearing a mask in all public spaces indefinitely? As you say, its only a minor inconvenience.

No I wouldn't wear 1 now if actually given a choice.

What have masks and lockdowns achieved in the last year?   Absolutely nothing.
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:25:19 PM »
Is that a qualified statement?
