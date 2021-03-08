El Capitan

Ahhh its just like the good old days on here RT.com and HumansAreFree.com

Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/ I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

He qualified as a vet!



He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.



I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through. No conspiracy attached.



Some people say it's selfish, why exactly? If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't? You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?



Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄

Vaccine is 90-95% effective. Im 63 with diabetes.



Vaccine is 90-95% effective. Im 63 with diabetes.

If you dont want the vaccine well ok but I would support a vaccine passport

What about people who cant be vaccinated?





I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?







What about people who cant be vaccinated?

I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?

And, lets be honest. If everyone had your attitude, we would be dealing with lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And then you would REALLY be moaning

BTW - you're not pregnant are you?



Spot on Matty
BTW - you're not pregnant are you?

Then they can simply wear a mask.



Then they can simply wear a mask.
Them wearing a mask is certainly less intrusive than injecting something into my body that I don't want.

Face masks are worn to prevent transmission rather than protect the wearer from infection.

So, if you refuse the vaccine, I assume you will be wearing a mask in all public spaces indefinitely? As you say, its only a minor inconvenience.







Face masks are worn to prevent transmission rather than protect the wearer from infection.

So, if you refuse the vaccine, I assume you will be wearing a mask in all public spaces indefinitely? As you say, its only a minor inconvenience.