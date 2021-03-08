|
TechnoTronic
|
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
He qualified as a vet!
What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000
I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.
I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through. No conspiracy attached.
Some people say it's selfish, why exactly? If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't? You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?
Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Vaccine is 90-95% effective. Im 63 with diabetes.
If you dont want the vaccine well ok but I would support a vaccine passport
El Capitan
What about people who cant be vaccinated?
I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?
And, lets be honest. If everyone had your attitude, we would be dealing with lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And then you would REALLY be moaning
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
What about people who cant be vaccinated?
I dont think its been approved for pregnant women, for example. Or people with some other health conditions which mean they cant be vaccinated?
And, lets be honest. If everyone had your attitude, we would be dealing with lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And then you would REALLY be moaning
Then they can simply wear a mask.
Them wearing a mask is certainly less intrusive than injecting something into my body that I don't want.
TechnoTronic
Face masks are worn to prevent transmission rather than protect the wearer from infection.
So, if you refuse the vaccine, I assume you will be wearing a mask in all public spaces indefinitely? As you say, its only a minor inconvenience.
No I wouldn't wear 1 now if actually given a choice.
What have masks and lockdowns achieved in the last year? Absolutely nothing.
