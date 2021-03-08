El Capitan

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 09:24:12 PM »









Ahhh its just like the good old days on here RT.com and HumansAreFree.com

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Bugger.





Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM » Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

Uncle Marbles

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #5 on: March 08, 2021, 09:47:17 PM »

Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM »



https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/ I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM »



https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM »



https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

He qualified as a vet!



He qualified as a vet!

What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

TechnoTronic

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:43:00 AM »



https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

He qualified as a vet!



What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

He qualified as a vet!What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000

I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.



I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through. No conspiracy attached.



Some people say it's selfish, why exactly? If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't? You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?



I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.

I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through. No conspiracy attached.

Some people say it's selfish, why exactly? If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't? You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?

Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄