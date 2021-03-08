|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TechnoTronic
|
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
He qualified as a vet!
What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000
I wouldn't put anti values, climate change deniers etc in the same category.
I don't want the vaccine as I simply don't think I need it and feel it was rushed through. No conspiracy attached.
Some people say it's selfish, why exactly? If you have had the vaccine then why should you worry about somebody that hasn't? You are safe because you are vaccinated, correct?
Climate change and flat earthers are just idiots 🙄
|
|
|
|
Logged