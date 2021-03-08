Welcome,
March 12, 2021, 01:31:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccine deaths
Author
Topic: Vaccine deaths (Read 566 times)
TechnoTronic
Vaccine deaths
«
on:
March 08, 2021, 09:17:44 PM
Keep getting them boys.
https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #1 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:21:54 PM
Is this faux Bob back
Google humans are free website
Funny as fuck
El Capitan
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #2 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:24:12 PM
RT.com and HumansAreFree.com
Ahhh its just like the good old days on here
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #3 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
towz
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #4 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:46:36 PM
Uncle Marbles
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #5 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:47:17 PM
Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now
Robbso
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #6 on:
March 08, 2021, 09:53:45 PM
Theyre probably all dead
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #7 on:
March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #8 on:
March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
John Theone
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #9 on:
March 09, 2021, 10:30:46 AM
Gopher it....
John Theone
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #10 on:
March 09, 2021, 10:32:36 AM
Sit down at the back and be quiet!
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #11 on:
March 09, 2021, 11:32:32 AM
Gramsci
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #12 on:
March 09, 2021, 09:57:44 PM
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #13 on:
March 09, 2021, 10:21:50 PM
Dont fucking bother.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #14 on:
March 10, 2021, 11:41:22 AM
If Solpadine harms you Omega Pharma are liable.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Alberto Bongaloid
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:39 PM »
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Vaccine deaths
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:07 PM »
He qualified as a vet!
What I've never got about anti vaxxers, climate change deniers etc is that there will be a 1000 scientists of impeccable credentials saying one thing, and then 1 scientist saying the opposite. They always hang their hat on what the one scientist is saying and dismiss the other 1000
