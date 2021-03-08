El Capitan

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 09:24:12 PM »









Ahhh its just like the good old days on here RT.com and HumansAreFree.com

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM » Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #5 on: March 08, 2021, 09:47:17 PM »

Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now

Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM »



https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/ I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s