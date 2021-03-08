Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2021
Topic: Vaccine deaths
TechnoTronic
March 08, 2021, 09:17:44 PM
Keep getting them boys.


https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/


https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: March 08, 2021, 09:21:54 PM
Is this faux Bob back

Google humans are free website

Funny as fuck

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 09:24:12 PM
RT.com and HumansAreFree.com




Ahhh its just like the good old days on here  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #3 on: March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
Logged
towz
Reply #4 on: March 08, 2021, 09:46:36 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

 :alf:
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Reply #5 on: March 08, 2021, 09:47:17 PM
Fucking hell   22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now
 :redcard:
Logged
Robbso
Reply #6 on: March 08, 2021, 09:53:45 PM
Theyre probably all dead
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #8 on: March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
Logged
John Theone
Reply #9 on: March 09, 2021, 10:30:46 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

Gopher it.... :like:
Logged
John Theone
Reply #10 on: March 09, 2021, 10:32:36 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 09, 2021, 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/

Sit down at the back and be quiet!

 
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #11 on: March 09, 2021, 11:32:32 AM
 
Logged
Gramsci
Reply #12 on: March 09, 2021, 09:57:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?

  jc
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #13 on: March 09, 2021, 10:21:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on March 08, 2021, 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
Dont fucking bother.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2021, 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?

If Solpadine harms you Omega Pharma are liable.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:43:39 PM
If what this guy says is happening is anywhere close to the truth we maybe about to witness a global catastrophe. He has about 35 years in vaccine development and has worked for many of the big hitters. About as close as you could get to impartiality with nothing financially to gain from his information. Scary stuff. Lets see how long it takes the mainstream media to catch on. It has been 5 days already

https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Logged
