March 09, 2021, 10:02:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vaccine deaths
Author
Topic: Vaccine deaths (Read 335 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 161
Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:17:44 PM
Keep getting them boys.
https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 432
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:21:54 PM
Is this faux Bob back
Google humans are free website
Funny as fuck
El Capitan
Posts: 44 890
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:24:12 PM
RT.com and HumansAreFree.com
Ahhh its just like the good old days on here
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 689
Bugger.
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
towz
Posts: 9 138
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:46:36 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 133
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:47:17 PM
Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now
Robbso
Posts: 14 521
Re: Vaccine deaths
Yesterday
at 09:53:45 PM
Theyre probably all dead
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 763
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 432
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
John Theone
Posts: 109
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 10:30:46 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
Gopher it....
John Theone
Posts: 109
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 10:32:36 AM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Today
at 09:21:27 AM
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Sit down at the back and be quiet!
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 763
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 11:32:32 AM
Gramsci
Posts: 8 431
Re: Vaccine deaths
Today
at 09:57:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:34:12 AM
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
