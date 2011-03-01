John Theone

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/

I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

Sit down at the back and be quiet!



