March 09, 2021, 09:52:34 AM
Author Topic: Vaccine deaths  (Read 169 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 161


« on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 PM »
Keep getting them boys.


https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/


https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 424



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 PM »
Is this faux Bob back

Google humans are free website

Funny as fuck

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM »
RT.com and HumansAreFree.com




Ahhh its just like the good old days on here  :pope2:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 689


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM »
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.
towz
Posts: 9 134


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM
Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game.

 :alf:
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 132


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:47:17 PM »
Fucking hell   22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now
 :redcard:
Robbso
Posts: 14 509


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 PM »
Theyre probably all dead
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 761


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:21:27 AM »
I would advise anyone thinking of taking the Pfizer jab n in particular to have a look at the safety data themselves beforehand. Then ask the question as to why it was granted an emergency when it clearly wasnt shown to work on over 75s

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 424



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:34:12 AM »
Seen the leaflet in a solpadene packet?
