TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 161





Posts: 161 Vaccine deaths « on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 PM »





https://www.rt.com/news/517454-austria-astrazeneca-vaccine-death/





https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/deaths-skyrocket-in-israel-following-pfizer-vaccine.html Keep getting them boys. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 885





Posts: 44 885 Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM »









Ahhh its just like the good old days on here RT.com and HumansAreFree.comAhhh its just like the good old days on here Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Offline



Posts: 11 689





Bugger.





Posts: 11 689Bugger. Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 PM » Fuck. Looks like I'm going to have to start Googling pictures of wombats again. I thought I was out of that game. Logged

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 132





Posts: 132 Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:47:17 PM »

Fucking hell 22 million people in the UK will be shitting themselves now Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 509





Posts: 14 509 Re: Vaccine deaths « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 PM » Theyre probably all dead Logged