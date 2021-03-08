Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 509





Posts: 2 509 Mark Page « on: March 08, 2021, 04:10:45 PM » 2 of the nonce charges relate to children under 13 Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 110





Posts: 110 Re: Mark Page « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 04:33:49 PM » Quote from: towz on March 08, 2021, 04:15:53 PM Hang him



His kids went to the same Primary school as mine and used to think he was a creepy cunt when I met him at sports days etc



In the same way as Nob Tickles when I come to think about it



His kids went to the same Primary school as mine and used to think he was a creepy cunt when I met him at sports days etcIn the same way as Nob Tickles when I come to think about it Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 509





Posts: 2 509 Re: Mark Page « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2021, 04:39:31 PM » Not met MP outside of his MFC world so can't comment on him. Rob from the couple of times I spoke to him comes over as one of those socially awkward strange kids that there was always a few of at school Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 191





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 191Infant Herpes Re: Mark Page « Reply #4 on: March 08, 2021, 04:53:06 PM » It's worth remembering that this seedy bastard hasn't been found guilty yet. I found the following quote, from his lawyer, remarkable,



"He has had business, military and charitable interests in the Philippines for a number of years."



Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks? Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 777







Posts: 15 777 Re: Mark Page « Reply #6 on: March 08, 2021, 05:20:05 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on March 08, 2021, 04:53:06 PM

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?



This is a bit sexist.



Some soldiers have fannies.



Some soldiers probably have both now as well.



He could have been looking cocks, fannies or cockfannies. We just don't know.

This is a bit sexist.Some soldiers have fannies.Some soldiers probably have both now as well.He could have been looking cocks, fannies or cockfannies. We just don't know. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 227





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 227Bow Wow Wow Re: Mark Page « Reply #7 on: March 08, 2021, 05:40:21 PM » B Bye now 👋👋👋



Didn't he use to call his car the "Tickle Truck"



😖😳



« Last Edit: March 08, 2021, 06:00:25 PM by Atomic Dog » Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 891





Posts: 44 891 Re: Mark Page « Reply #10 on: March 08, 2021, 06:07:04 PM » HE PRESENTED A MILITARY-BASED QUIZ SHOW ON A DAYTIME DIGITAL CHANNEL CALLED UK CONQUEST. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 191





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 191Infant Herpes Re: Mark Page « Reply #11 on: March 08, 2021, 06:10:00 PM » Aha! Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 550





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 550Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Mark Page « Reply #14 on: March 08, 2021, 06:24:38 PM » YOU MOTHER! Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 666





The ace face.





Posts: 24 666The ace face. Re: Mark Page « Reply #15 on: March 08, 2021, 06:40:24 PM » Quote from: towz on March 08, 2021, 04:15:53 PM Hang him

Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄

Don't forget, Jimmy saville was never convicted in a court of law.😄😄

Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄Don't forget, Jimmy saville was never convicted in a court of law.😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 527





Posts: 14 527 Re: Mark Page « Reply #19 on: March 08, 2021, 07:09:22 PM » Didnt Steve mention this place getting noticed over this topic a few weeks back? Logged