Author Topic: Mark Page  (Read 497 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 498


« on: Today at 04:10:45 PM »
2 of the nonce charges relate to children under 13  klins
towz
Posts: 9 132


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:15:53 PM »
Hang him
John Theone
Posts: 101


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:33:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:15:53 PM
Hang him

His kids went to the same Primary school as mine and used to think he was a creepy cunt when I met him at sports days etc

In the same way as Nob Tickles when I come to think about it

 klins
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 498


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:39:31 PM »
Not met MP outside of his MFC world so can't comment on him. Rob from the couple of times I spoke to him comes over as one of those socially awkward strange kids that there was always a few of at school
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 185


Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:53:06 PM »
It's worth remembering that this seedy bastard hasn't been found guilty yet. I found the following quote, from his lawyer, remarkable,

"He has had business, military and charitable interests in the Philippines for a number of years."

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:57:06 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 04:53:06 PM
It's worth remembering that this seedy bastard hasn't been found guilty yet. I found the following quote, from his lawyer, remarkable,

"He has had business, military and charitable interests in the Philippines for a number of years."

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?


 :nige:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 775



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:20:05 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 04:53:06 PM

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?

This is a bit sexist.

Some soldiers have fannies.

Some soldiers probably have both now as well.

He could have been looking cocks, fannies or cockfannies.  We just don't know.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 227


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:40:21 PM »
B Bye now 👋👋👋

Didn't he use to call his car the "Tickle Truck"

😖😳
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 185


Infant Herpes


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:46:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:20:05 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 04:53:06 PM

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?

This is a bit sexist.

Some soldiers have fannies.

Some soldiers probably have both now as well.

He could have been looking cocks, fannies or cockfannies.  We just don't know.


We've definitely ruled out arms dealer then?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 689


Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:01:49 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 05:46:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:20:05 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 04:53:06 PM

Military interests? Does this mean he's an arms dealer or just likes looking at soldiers' cocks?

This is a bit sexist.

Some soldiers have fannies.

Some soldiers probably have both now as well.

He could have been looking cocks, fannies or cockfannies.  We just don't know.


We've definitely ruled out arms dealer then?

He set up a military radio station in this country. Could be related to that.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:07:04 PM »
HE PRESENTED A MILITARY-BASED QUIZ SHOW ON A DAYTIME DIGITAL CHANNEL CALLED UK CONQUEST.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 185


Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:10:00 PM »
Aha!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 689


Bugger.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:12:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:07:04 PM
HE PRESENTED A MILITARY-BASED QUIZ SHOW ON A DAYTIME DIGITAL CHANNEL CALLED UK CONQUEST.

LET'S ALL START SHOUTING!!!!
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:14:59 PM »
SMELL MY CHEESE!!!
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 544


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:24:38 PM »
YOU MOTHER!
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 638


The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:40:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:15:53 PM
Hang him
Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄
Don't forget, Jimmy saville was never convicted in a court of law.😄😄
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:40:24 PM

Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄




 klins klins
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 638


The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:52:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:43:38 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:40:24 PM

Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄




 klins klins
Just pointing out his bias, you'd get the same . See the Tommy post for more detail.😄
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 775



« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:54:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:07:04 PM
HE PRESENTED A MILITARY-BASED QUIZ SHOW ON A DAYTIME DIGITAL CHANNEL CALLED UK CONQUEST.

HOW DO YOU KNOW?
Robbso
Posts: 14 508


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:09:22 PM »
Didnt Steve mention this place getting noticed over this topic a few weeks back?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 638


The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:14:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:09:22 PM
Didnt Steve mention this place getting noticed over this topic a few weeks back?
I thought that said "nonced" for a second.😄
 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:05:26 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:40:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:15:53 PM
Hang him
Hasn't been convicted of anything yet, unlike the grooming gangs you never comment on, are you protesting to much.🙄
Don't forget, Jimmy saville was never convicted in a court of law.😄😄




The grooming gangs hadnt been convicted of anything when poor Tommy filmed them outside court.. Remember? when he could have fucked up the trial and allowed them to walk free?
