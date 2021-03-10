T_Bone

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:25:53 PM Tommy Robinson has a long history of racism, thuggery and far right extremism. What he realised though about 5 years ago was that if he substituted the word "paki" with muslim/islam he could legitimise, monetise and popularise his racism with semantics. He is a low life.

Obviously pakistani grooming gangs are also horrible horrible scum. Just for Jimmy that.



Obviously pakistani grooming gangs are also horrible horrible scum. Just for Jimmy that.









The only reason Tommy went after the muslims grooming gangs is cos the media wouldn't report it



The only reason Tommy went after the muslims grooming gangs is cos the media wouldn't report it

That day in Leeds Tommy was the only one who bothered to report on

Robbso

Which proves you cant read or do selectively, Ive consistently slagged Muslim rape gangs off. Im not even bothering discussing it anymore if you cant accept your making shit up to prove your point.

SmogOnTour

Because there was a court restriction on reporting until the trials were over, you dumb bastard.

SmogOnTour

So why weren't there a court restriction when Cliff richard or rolf harris was in court then?



Oh I'd be careful calling me a dumb bastard if I was you, cunt

So why weren't there a court restriction when Cliff richard or rolf harris was in court then?Oh I'd be careful calling me a dumb bastard if I was you, cunt

Cliff Richard and Rolf Harris aren't relevant, what is relevant is why the court issued restrictions on reporting details on a series of ongoing trials that had not concluded. Now as this was already explained to you at the time, I can only assume the reason you've not understood is because you're a dumb bastard, you dumb bastard.

SmogOnTour

Rolf and cliffs trials hadn't concluded but they still reported on them



The reason they didn't want people reporting on it was cos they were muslim, same as how the police tried to cover up the rotherham scandal

Rolf and cliffs trials hadn't concluded but they still reported on themThe reason they didn't want people reporting on it was cos they were muslim, same as how the police tried to cover up the rotherham scandal

No, the reason the court imposed reporting restrictions is because 30-odd nonces were in court in three separate trials and there existed a risk of prejudicing these trials in allowing ongoing media reporting before the whole thing had concluded.



The fact that one of the nonces tried to appeal his sentence, claiming Robinson had prejudiced his trial, is exactly why imposing such a media ban was the right thing to do.



No, the reason the court imposed reporting restrictions is because 30-odd nonces were in court in three separate trials and there existed a risk of prejudicing these trials in allowing ongoing media reporting before the whole thing had concluded.

The fact that one of the nonces tried to appeal his sentence, claiming Robinson had prejudiced his trial, is exactly why imposing such a media ban was the right thing to do.

So what do you not understand about this, you dumb bastard?

Robbso

Posts: 14 526 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 PM »



He just talked about what had already been reported by the local papers

Id probably give up there

SmogOnTour

Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:01:42 AM

I'll say the same about you as you're talking shite mate

I'll say the same about you as you're talking shite mate

You think me telling you why the court imposed reporting restrictions is an act?



You think me telling you why the court imposed reporting restrictions is an act?

Calling you a dumb bastard was bang on the money. No hope with people like you.

SmogOnTour

Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:14:31 AM

I mean Tommy was there reporting the day of the trial but no other media there



Think about it, why say no reporting when they'd already been named



It was just an excuse to stitch Tommy up and not wanting people to know about it

I mean Tommy was there reporting the day of the trial but no other media thereThink about it, why say no reporting when they'd already been namedIt was just an excuse to stitch Tommy up and not wanting people to know about it

The reporting restriction had been in place many months before Robinson decided to be a cunt.

towz

Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:02:03 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:44:06 PM Coulby, i know you are intellectually limited, but can you not see the difference between criticising a chancer and defending raping kids? If not you are even fucking thicker than i thought. And i dont defend islam, i think its a stupid backward religion. What i refuse to do is get involved in racism

Who are you, Stephe Hawkins, youve come on here before boasting how youve been drunk at work and nearly caused major incidents and you jibe at peoples intelligence. My point always has been that you, Bob , bumcat, robsso and others jump all over Tommy Johnson EDL threads yet when there has been an atrocity caused by Muslims stay silent. I have never started this thread, Im merely pointing out your hypocrisy, you said hang mark page, an unconvicted man. Keep your petty childish insults for the get along gang posts.

Who are you, Stephe Hawkins, youve come on here before boasting how youve been drunk at work and nearly caused major incidents and you jibe at peoples intelligence. My point always has been that you, Bob , bumcat, robsso and others jump all over Tommy Johnson EDL threads yet when there has been an atrocity caused by Muslims stay silent. I have never started this thread, Im merely pointing out your hypocrisy, you said hang mark page, an unconvicted man. Keep your petty childish insults for the get along gang posts.

I would have happily hung Mark Page for his crimes against humanity at the Riverside over the years, never mind his alleged deviance. Honestly coulby, I don't want to make you flounce again but you are a fucking stupid cunt. Don't give it if you can't take it

Jimmy Cooper

Quote from: towz on Today at 06:46:13 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:02:03 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:44:06 PM Coulby, i know you are intellectually limited, but can you not see the difference between criticising a chancer and defending raping kids? If not you are even fucking thicker than i thought. And i dont defend islam, i think its a stupid backward religion. What i refuse to do is get involved in racism

Who are you, Stephe Hawkins, youve come on here before boasting how youve been drunk at work and nearly caused major incidents and you jibe at peoples intelligence. My point always has been that you, Bob , bumcat, robsso and others jump all over Tommy Johnson EDL threads yet when there has been an atrocity caused by Muslims stay silent. I have never started this thread, Im merely pointing out your hypocrisy, you said hang mark page, an unconvicted man. Keep your petty childish insults for the get along gang posts.

Who are you, Stephe Hawkins, youve come on here before boasting how youve been drunk at work and nearly caused major incidents and you jibe at peoples intelligence. My point always has been that you, Bob , bumcat, robsso and others jump all over Tommy Johnson EDL threads yet when there has been an atrocity caused by Muslims stay silent. I have never started this thread, Im merely pointing out your hypocrisy, you said hang mark page, an unconvicted man. Keep your petty childish insults for the get along gang posts.

I would have happily hung Mark Page for his crimes against humanity at the Riverside over the years, never mind his alleged deviance. Honestly coulby, I don't want to make you flounce again but you are a fucking stupid cunt. Don't give it if you can't take it

Take what, the drunken ramblings of a idiot like you. And dont post what you wouldnt say pisshead.