Author Topic: Tommy Goes Skint  (Read 1036 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 AM »
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid 
towz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM »
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 

El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 PM »
I hope hes ok.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:33:16 PM »
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM »
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth  :unlike:

That why he skint now. 

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil  lost

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though  :like:
towz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:17:21 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth  :unlike:

That why he skint now. 

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil  lost

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though  :like:

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon  :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 PM »
He's not broke! Still living in a very nice house not too far from me no doubt in his wife's name like plenty of others who do the same, just protecting his assets
towz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 PM »
Won't stop him getting the begging bowl out, poor Tommy send him some money
T_Bone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:17:21 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth  :unlike:

That why he skint now. 

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil  lost

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though  :like:

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon  :like:

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:

It's not begging its called donations  :like:

Peoples choose to donate so how's it begging?  
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM »
It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.
T_Bone
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM
It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.


Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it  :unlike:

Rather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist  rava
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 PM »
I HAVE DONATED 20 EURO  :like:
TOMMY WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MARK ME WORDS  oleary
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:33:57 PM »
I have sent him my platform shoes
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 138


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.

Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.

Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.
Snoozy
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 



Hed still knock you out 
T_Bone
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:08:59 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:15:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 



Hed still knock you out 

And towz 

He'd knock the cunts towel clean off his head  :mido:
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:11:19 AM »
Ive asked Mike Tyson to pop around to see him
towz
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:44:50 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.

Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:46:04 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:08:59 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:15:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 



Hed still knock you out 

And towz 

He'd knock the cunts towel clean off his head  :mido:

Would he? I think i'd give the fat little cunt a run for his money  :alastair:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:53:46 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:15:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 



Hed still knock you out 

They dont allow mismatches in boxing. Not sure whether its to protect the big lad
T_Bone
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:21:21 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:46:04 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:08:59 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:15:59 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 



Hed still knock you out 

And towz 

He'd knock the cunts towel clean off his head  :mido:

Would he? I think i'd give the fat little cunt a run for his money  :alastair:

The only running what would get done would be from you after you shit yourself  :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:51:44 PM »
 
T_Bone
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:26:32 PM »
Adi dims back I see  lost

Still a cunt then  :wanker:

https://www.fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/yaxley-lennon.15832/
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:43:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:43:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.

Not disagreeing with that, your missing the point though. Tommy is a self serving grifter who doesn't really give a shit about what he claims to, if he did he wouldn't jeopardize criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, would he?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:00:01 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:53:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:43:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.

Not disagreeing with that, your missing the point though. Tommy is a self serving grifter who doesn't really give a shit about what he claims to, if he did he wouldn't jeopardize criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, would he?
Read it again, you're missing the point, he started out on his own, not looking to gain financially just making his own protest. And if you haven't already  look up Christopher Hutchins or watch some of his videos for quick access.
T_Bone
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:00:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:53:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:43:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.

Not disagreeing with that, your missing the point though. Tommy is a self serving grifter who doesn't really give a shit about what he claims to, if he did he wouldn't jeopardize criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, would he?

Fuck off  :lenin:
El Capitan
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:03:04 PM »
 
towz
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:07:49 PM »
Someone's spat his dummy out
towz
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:13:54 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:00:01 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:53:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:43:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.

Not disagreeing with that, your missing the point though. Tommy is a self serving grifter who doesn't really give a shit about what he claims to, if he did he wouldn't jeopardize criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, would he?
Read it again, you're missing the point, he started out on his own, not looking to gain financially just making his own protest. And if you haven't already  look up Christopher Hutchins or watch some of his videos for quick access.

Not interested how he started, I'm interested in how he's exploited people like you to make a quick buck
Wee_Willie
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM »
Not a fan of the likes Michael Adebowale, your average groomer with Pakistani heritage or Tommy.

However there seems to be much more anger and impassioned rage expressed at the latter individual than the former two above when the subject is raised. Cannot think why as their crimes are about a million miles apart. 
El Capitan
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:25:21 PM »
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:51:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:13:54 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:00:01 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:53:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:43:23 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:44:50 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:31:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:29:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:08:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM

You no fuck all mate  :unlike:


 :alf: lost :duh: souey
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.


Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.

I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it

You're playing the man not the ball, Tommy Johnson is like Joey Barton, there's a brain in there but also an idiot competing. He started off on his own because of what he saw happening in  his own town, it has went on from, there, and he has been proved  right. There is strength in numbers and the Muslims are the biggest minority group with the fastest rising  bithrate. Islam is a curse on those who are subjugated by it and those who suffer from its consequences. The west fucked of the corrupt controlling influence of the church decades ago, now we have this most facist of religions  pushing it's nefarious teachings here.

Not disagreeing with that, your missing the point though. Tommy is a self serving grifter who doesn't really give a shit about what he claims to, if he did he wouldn't jeopardize criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators, would he?
Read it again, you're missing the point, he started out on his own, not looking to gain financially just making his own protest. And if you haven't already  look up Christopher Hutchins or watch some of his videos for quick access.

Not interested how he started, I'm interested in how he's exploited people like you to make a quick buck
Ignoring the facts again, I don't give him money or follow him in any way, you don't like the fact he speaks out against Islam Mr islamophile.
T_Bone
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:51:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:21 PM
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:

Another daft cunt giving it large behind a keyboard  :wanker:

But like the other prick wouldn't dare say fuck all to Tommys face  

This board is your life mate, how proud must you be you done so much with your life  rava

While Tommy is seen as a patriot and a legend  :ukfist:

I know who I'd rather be  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:57:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:21 PM
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:
Simplistic drivel from one of the boards hypocrites. You really should be on fmttm with Vegas, wee gord  corky the cat cunt and  the other Virtue  signaling wankers.
T_Bone
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:57:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:21 PM
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:
Simplistic drivel from one of the boards hypocrites. You really should be on fmttm with Vegas, wee gord  corky the cat cunt and  the other Virtue  signaling wankers.

Go on son, get him told  
Robbso
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:15:00 PM »
Tommy is a self serving cunt who was involved in far right movements until he realised it would hinder his real passions, money and himself.
Nobody on here has ever defended rape, grooming or any form of sexual abuse especially to children. To say different is obscene and people should know better.
I hope every groomer, rapist, child molester and sex beast of any colour or creed gets caught, punished in the severest way possible and any one found to be helping or being sympathetic to them suffers the same fate, hanging is too good for the fucking lot of them :meltdown:
El Capitan
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:27:49 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:57:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:21 PM
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:
Simplistic drivel from one of the boards hypocrites. You really should be on fmttm with Vegas, wee gord  corky the cat cunt and  the other Virtue  signaling wankers.


Truth hurts doesnt it :nige:



Stick some YouTube videos on your telly and have a good cry about it  :pope2:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:30:19 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:15:00 PM
Tommy is a self serving cunt who was involved in far right movements until he realised it would hinder his real passions, money and himself.
Nobody on here has ever defended rape, grooming or any form of sexual abuse especially to children. To say different is obscene and people should know better.
I hope every groomer, rapist, child molester and sex beast of any colour or creed gets caught, punished in the severest way possible and any one found to be helping or being sympathetic to them suffers the same fate, hanging is too good for the fucking lot of them :meltdown:
Who has said anyone. has defended them. Im calling out the hypocrisy of those clamouring to criticising him whilst staying silent when there are posts criticising Islam. Its the same on fmttm,
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:32:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:27:49 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:57:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:21 PM
He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.



Jobs a good un  :homer:
Simplistic drivel from one of the boards hypocrites. You really should be on fmttm with Vegas, wee gord  corky the cat cunt and  the other Virtue  signaling wankers.


Truth hurts doesnt it :nige:



Stick some YouTube videos on your telly and have a good cry about it  :pope2:
I think youre the one thats hurt by the truth of your hypocrisy, you and the others in the get along gang.
Robbso
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:34:02 PM »
But they havent, thats the point. People have been accused of being peodo sympathisers on here for years. Mainly for daring to say something like. its not only Muslims who are filthy child raping cunts.
towz
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:44:06 PM »
Coulby, i know you are intellectually limited, but can you not see the difference between criticising a chancer and defending raping kids? If not you are even fucking thicker than i thought. And i dont defend islam, i think its a stupid backward religion. What i refuse to do is get involved in racism
El Capitan
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:55:38 PM »
Same old hypocrites on here... quick to jump on the Islamophobic thread but not a bad words to say about Tommy Robinson.



Shame.




 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:00:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:15:00 PM
Tommy is a self serving cunt who was involved in far right movements until he realised it would hinder his real passions, money and himself.
Nobody on here has ever defended rape, grooming or any form of sexual abuse especially to children. To say different is obscene and people should know better.
I hope every groomer, rapist, child molester and sex beast of any colour or creed gets caught, punished in the severest way possible and any one found to be helping or being sympathetic to them suffers the same fate, hanging is too good for the fucking lot of them :meltdown:

Well said. That about sums it up.

 :like:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:25:53 PM »
Tommy Robinson has a long history of racism, thuggery and far right extremism. What he realised though about 5 years ago was that if he substituted the word "paki" with muslim/islam he could legitimise, monetise and popularise  his racism with semantics. He is a low life.

Obviously pakistani grooming gangs are also horrible horrible scum. Just for Jimmy that.
