Posts: 2 508 Tommy Goes Skint « on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 AM » Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid

Posts: 24 655The ace face. Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:33:16 PM » Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.

Posts: 2 114 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM »



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth

That why he skint now.

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon

Posts: 2 508 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 PM » He's not broke! Still living in a very nice house not too far from me no doubt in his wife's name like plenty of others who do the same, just protecting his assets

Posts: 9 138 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 PM » Won't stop him getting the begging bowl out, poor Tommy send him some money

You no fuck all mate



It's not begging its called donations



It's not begging its called donations

Peoples choose to donate so how's it begging?

Posts: 14 521 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM » It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.

Posts: 2 114 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.





Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it



Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it

Rather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist

Posts: 11 549 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 PM »

I HAVE DONATED 20 EURO

TOMMY WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MARK ME WORDS

Posts: 10 477Superstar Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:11:19 AM » Ive asked Mike Tyson to pop around to see him

Posts: 2 114 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #26 on: Today at 05:26:32 PM »



Still a cunt then



Adi dims back I see

Still a cunt then

https://www.fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/yaxley-lennon.15832/

Posts: 9 523 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #34 on: Today at 06:22:19 PM » Not a fan of the likes Michael Adebowale, your average groomer with Pakistani heritage or Tommy.



Not a fan of the likes Michael Adebowale, your average groomer with Pakistani heritage or Tommy.

However there seems to be much more anger and impassioned rage expressed at the latter individual than the former two above when the subject is raised. Cannot think why as their crimes are about a million miles apart.

Posts: 44 889 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #35 on: Today at 06:25:21 PM »







He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.

Jobs a good un

Another daft cunt giving it large behind a keyboard



But like the other prick wouldn't dare say fuck all to Tommys face



This board is your life mate, how proud must you be you done so much with your life



While Tommy is seen as a patriot and a legend



Another daft cunt giving it large behind a keyboard

But like the other prick wouldn't dare say fuck all to Tommys face

This board is your life mate, how proud must you be you done so much with your life

While Tommy is seen as a patriot and a legend

I know who I'd rather be

He realised he could make more money by pushing the buttons of angry patriots than he could from his sunbed shops, plus it has involved (slightly) less jail time than his previous business activities.

Jobs a good un

Simplistic drivel from one of the boards hypocrites. You really should be on fmttm with Vegas, wee gord corky the cat cunt and the other Virtue signaling wankers.

Posts: 14 521 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #40 on: Today at 07:15:00 PM »

Nobody on here has ever defended rape, grooming or any form of sexual abuse especially to children. To say different is obscene and people should know better.

Tommy is a self serving cunt who was involved in far right movements until he realised it would hinder his real passions, money and himself.

Nobody on here has ever defended rape, grooming or any form of sexual abuse especially to children. To say different is obscene and people should know better.

I hope every groomer, rapist, child molester and sex beast of any colour or creed gets caught, punished in the severest way possible and any one found to be helping or being sympathetic to them suffers the same fate, hanging is too good for the fucking lot of them

Posts: 14 521 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #44 on: Today at 07:34:02 PM » But they havent, thats the point. People have been accused of being peodo sympathisers on here for years. Mainly for daring to say something like. its not only Muslims who are filthy child raping cunts.

Posts: 9 138 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #45 on: Today at 07:44:06 PM » Coulby, i know you are intellectually limited, but can you not see the difference between criticising a chancer and defending raping kids? If not you are even fucking thicker than i thought. And i dont defend islam, i think its a stupid backward religion. What i refuse to do is get involved in racism

Posts: 44 889 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #46 on: Today at 07:55:38 PM »







Shame.









Same old hypocrites on here... quick to jump on the Islamophobic thread but not a bad words to say about Tommy Robinson.

Shame.

Well said. That about sums it up.







Well said. That about sums it up.