March 09, 2021, 01:39:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Goes Skint
Topic: Tommy Goes Skint (Read 820 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 501
Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 09:37:52 AM »
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 09:52:58 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 431
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 10:21:41 AM »
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 885
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 01:22:38 PM »
I hope hes ok.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 643
The ace face.
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 01:33:16 PM »
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 109
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 04:51:16 PM »
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth
That why he skint now.
Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil
Tommy won't stay quiet for long though
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 05:17:21 PM »
Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 501
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 05:51:03 PM »
He's not broke! Still living in a very nice house not too far from me no doubt in his wife's name like plenty of others who do the same, just protecting his assets
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 05:52:01 PM »
Won't stop him getting the begging bowl out, poor Tommy send him some money
T_Bone
Posts: 2 109
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 06:07:24 PM »
Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon
You no fuck all mate
It's not begging its called donations
Peoples choose to donate so how's it begging?
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 06:08:24 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 643
The ace face.
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 06:29:31 PM »
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.
Robbso
Posts: 14 512
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 07:14:02 PM »
It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.
T_Bone
Posts: 2 109
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 07:34:57 PM »
Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it
Rather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist
monkeyman
Posts: 11 549
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 08:17:54 PM »
I HAVE DONATED 20 EURO
TOMMY WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MARK ME WORDS
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 431
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 08:33:57 PM »
I have sent him my platform shoes
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 09:31:58 PM »
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.
Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 643
The ace face.
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 09:56:06 PM »
Is that all you've got, what about refuting anything in my post.
Tommy doesnt give a fuck about all that. tommy just wants your money
I dont give him any money , and I dont follow him, but he makes Indisputable points people like you choose to ignore.
Snoozy
Posts: 433
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yesterday
at 11:15:59 PM »
Hed still knock you out
T_Bone
Posts: 2 109
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 01:08:59 AM »
Hed still knock you out
And towz
He'd knock the cunts towel clean off his head
Minge
Posts: 10 472
Superstar
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 07:11:19 AM »
Ive asked Mike Tyson to pop around to see him
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 07:44:50 AM »
I don't ignore the issues he raises, I object to Tommy making money out of it
towz
Posts: 9 134
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 07:46:04 AM »
Would he? I think i'd give the fat little cunt a run for his money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 431
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 08:53:46 AM »
They dont allow mismatches in boxing. Not sure whether its to protect the big lad
T_Bone
Posts: 2 109
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Today
at 01:21:21 PM »
Would he? I think i'd give the fat little cunt a run for his money
The only running what would get done would be from you after you shit yourself
