Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 499





Posts: 2 499 Tommy Goes Skint « on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 AM » Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 643





The ace face.





Posts: 24 643The ace face. Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:33:16 PM » Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 108





Posts: 2 108 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM »



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 9 134





Posts: 9 134 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:17:21 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though

The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 499





Posts: 2 499 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 PM » He's not broke! Still living in a very nice house not too far from me no doubt in his wife's name like plenty of others who do the same, just protecting his assets Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 9 134





Posts: 9 134 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 PM » Won't stop him getting the begging bowl out, poor Tommy send him some money Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 108





Posts: 2 108 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:17:21 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though

The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon

You no fuck all mate



It's not begging its called donations



Peoples choose to donate so how's it begging? You no fuck all mateIt's not begging its called donationsPeoples choose to donate so how's it begging? Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 509





Posts: 14 509 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM » It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free. Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 108





Posts: 2 108 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.





Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it



Rather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about itRather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 549





Posts: 11 549 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 PM »

TOMMY WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MARK ME WORDS I HAVE DONATED 20 EUROTOMMY WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS MARK ME WORDS Logged