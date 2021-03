Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 496





Posts: 2 496 Tommy Goes Skint « on: Today at 09:37:52 AM » Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:16 PM » Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 107





Posts: 2 107 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM »



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 130





Posts: 9 130 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:17:21 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 04:51:16 PM



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though

The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 496





Posts: 2 496 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:51:03 PM » He's not broke! Still living in a very nice house not too far from me no doubt in his wife's name like plenty of others who do the same, just protecting his assets Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 130





Posts: 9 130 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:52:01 PM » Won't stop him getting the begging bowl out, poor Tommy send him some money Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 107





Posts: 2 107 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:07:24 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 05:17:21 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 04:51:16 PM



That why he skint now.



Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil



Tommy won't stay quiet for long though

The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truthThat why he skint now.Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devilTommy won't stay quiet for long though

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon

You no fuck all mate



It's not begging its called donations



Peoples choose to donate so how's it begging? You no fuck all mateIt's not begging its called donationsPeoples choose to donate so how's it begging? Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 507





Posts: 14 507 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:14:02 PM » It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free. Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 107





Posts: 2 107 Re: Tommy Goes Skint « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:34:57 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:14:02 PM It might stop him jeopardising court cases almost allowing child molesters and rapists to walk free.





Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about it



Rather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist Well we won't get to hear about the cases cos the mainstream media won't report about itRather brush it under the carpet out of fear of been called racist Logged