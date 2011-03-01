Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tommy Goes Skint  (Read 317 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 09:37:52 AM »
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid 
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:58 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:41 AM »
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 

El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:38 PM »
I hope hes ok.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:16 PM »
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM »
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth  :unlike:

That why he skint now. 

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil  lost

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though  :like:
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:17:21 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 04:51:16 PM
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth  :unlike:

That why he skint now. 

Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil  lost

Tommy won't stay quiet for long though  :like:

Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon  :like:
