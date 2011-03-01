Welcome,
March 08, 2021, 05:22:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Goes Skint
Author
Topic: Tommy Goes Skint
Itchy_ring
Tommy Goes Skint
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid
towz
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot.
El Capitan
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
I hope hes ok.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
T_Bone
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
The media fucked him over been banned off social media for telling the truth
That why he skint now.
Never said anything racist in his life but talked about Islam and they made him out to be the devil
Tommy won't stay quiet for long though
towz
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Yes the shithouse will get his begging bowl out again soon
