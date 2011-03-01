Welcome,
March 08, 2021, 01:35:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Goes Skint
Author
Topic: Tommy Goes Skint
Itchy_ring
Tommy Goes Skint
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid
towz
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot.
El Capitan
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
I hope hes ok.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Tommy Goes Skint
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
