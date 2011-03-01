Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2021, 01:35:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tommy Goes Skint  (Read 179 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 492


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:37:52 AM »
Stephen Lennon declared himself quietly bankrupt last week just before Tommy is likely to lose his case with that Syrian kid 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 122


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:58 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 415



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:41 AM »
Five foot six, our Tommy, lad. Explains a lot. 

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 876


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:38 PM »
I hope hes ok.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 628


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:16 PM »
Does this mean it will stop him calling out the rape gangs, terrorists, radical mosques, honour killings and subjugation and oppression in the "Asian" communities. Perhaps it's a good thing then.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 