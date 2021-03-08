Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Kickstart
TechnoTronic
Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:01:49 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?
Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?

Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine  that loco parentis form now?

"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."

*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston.
V6
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:46 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.

used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:38:56 AM
Wouldn't let you have Tiswas these days nevermind mind anything else!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:11 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 08:33:46 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.

used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

I'm still riding the same bikes!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #5 on: Today at 01:21:21 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:45:11 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 08:33:46 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.

used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

I'm still riding the same bikes!

You done any Motorcross, I know trials is more skilful in terms of balance and throttle control/ gearing, but tearing round a muddy course looks good.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #6 on: Today at 02:24:25 PM
No, I used to go and watch motocross as a kid at Howe Hills but never go into it. Looked fucking deadly then with big capacity Maicos and Hondas on full pipe ripping around.

I've done a few Enduros and Hare and Hounds stuff on big 250, 400 and 530 KTMs, as well as trail riding (not trial) and it's paggering. The trials is bloody hard work but much more my pace.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


Reply #7 on: Today at 03:16:44 PM
Mark Page will soon know a lot about Trials 😳
towz
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:21:26 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 03:16:44 PM
Mark Page will soon know a lot about Trials 😳

Should string him up by his balls the dirty bastard
