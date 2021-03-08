TechnoTronic

Kickstart
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

Re: Kickstart

Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine that loco parentis form now?



"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."



Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine that loco parentis form now?

"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."

*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston.

Re: Kickstart



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?



i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.



i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.

used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

Re: Kickstart
Wouldn't let you have Tiswas these days nevermind mind anything else!

Re: Kickstart



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?



i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.



used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

I'm still riding the same bikes!

I'm still riding the same bikes!

Re: Kickstart



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?



i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.



used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc

I'm still riding the same bikes!



You done any Motorcross, I know trials is more skilful in terms of balance and throttle control/ gearing, but tearing round a muddy course looks good.

Re: Kickstart
No, I used to go and watch motocross as a kid at Howe Hills but never go into it. Looked fucking deadly then with big capacity Maicos and Hondas on full pipe ripping around.



I've done a few Enduros and Hare and Hounds stuff on big 250, 400 and 530 KTMs, as well as trail riding (not trial) and it's paggering. The trials is bloody hard work but much more my pace.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures