Kickstart « on: Today at 02:24:10 AM » I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

Infant Herpes





Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine that loco parentis form now?



"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."

*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston.



*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston. Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine that loco parentis form now?"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston. « Last Edit: Today at 03:03:46 AM by Ollyboro » Logged

Re: Kickstart « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:46 AM »



Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?



i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.



used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc i did the same a few fridays ago Grimbo Jarvis beat Dougie lampkin but Dougie was a bout 14 at the time think jarvis is slightly older.used to follow the indoor trials alot in the 90s havent bothered for years but still watch a bit on social media etc Logged

Re: Kickstart « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:38:56 AM » Wouldn't let you have Tiswas these days nevermind mind anything else!