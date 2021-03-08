I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube. Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?

Re: Kickstart

Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?



Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine that loco parentis form now?



"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."



