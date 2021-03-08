Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2021, 04:02:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kickstart  (Read 18 times)
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 160


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:24:10 AM »
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes mad
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 182


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:01:49 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:24:10 AM
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?
Imagine trying to set up the Scouting movement up nowadays?

Baden-Powell's first Scout camp was held on an island, which involved him and a bunch of kids running about with nowt on. Could you imagine  that loco parentis form now?

"I (the undersigned) am happy to allow a war hero* to take my kids to an island and run about with fuck all on."

*Unless he looks like Simon fucking Welshcunt Weston.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:46 AM by Ollyboro » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 