Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2021, 02:31:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kickstart  (Read 5 times)
TechnoTronic
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 160


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:24:10 AM »
I'm so bored I'm watching the 80s Saturday morning great that is Kickstart on YouTube.

Imagine getting kids to do that nowadays?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 