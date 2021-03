Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 181





Infant Herpes





Mackems being allowed to exist: When political correctness goes madPosts: 181Infant Herpes

Fulham « on: Today at 12:09:44 AM » I was feeling sorry for Fulham's fans today. To go to Anfield and win a must win game.....imagine.



Then I realised that most the Fulham fans I know are cunts. That tall cunt off Pointless for fucking starters. Terry McCann as well. Diddy David Hamilton as well. All cunts.