March 08, 2021, 01:03:02 AM
Author Topic: How do I get the smiles to on my phone  (Read 91 times)
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« on: Yesterday at 07:33:06 PM »
Reset the phone and now they wont work, 😩
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:29 PM »
Only works if you plug a firestick into it matey  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 PM »
Need a VPN
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:42:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:42:07 PM
Need a VPN

Calm down.

He doesn't want a blowjob.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 PM »
Ask Alexa
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:45:36 PM »
The 3210 dosnt do smileys
Jake past
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:45:36 PM
The 3210 dosnt do smileys

I beg to differ ;)
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:04:18 PM »
Or my levoto tablet, that'll be the chinks putting a block on it, fuck em if they're reading this.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
John Theone
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:32:50 AM »
Not in the clique

 
