March 08, 2021, 01:03:02 AM
How do I get the smiles to on my phone
Author
Topic: How do I get the smiles to on my phone (Read 91 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 618
The ace face.
How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:06 PM »
Reset the phone and now they wont work, 😩
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 461
Superstar
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:29 PM »
Only works if you plug a firestick into it matey
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 875
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:07 PM »
Need a VPN
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 766
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:42:07 PM
Need a VPN
Calm down.
He doesn't want a blowjob.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 495
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:58 PM »
Ask Alexa
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 461
Superstar
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:36 PM »
The 3210 dosnt do smileys
Jake past
Offline
Posts: 1 647
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:45:36 PM
The 3210 dosnt do smileys
I beg to differ ;)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 618
The ace face.
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:18 PM »
Or my levoto tablet, that'll be the chinks putting a block on it, fuck em if they're reading this.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
John Theone
Online
Posts: 89
Re: How do I get the smiles to on my phone
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:32:50 AM »
Not in the clique
