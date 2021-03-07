Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Suicide watch..  (Read 95 times)
Hugo First
« on: Today at 03:55:59 PM »
For all bindippers  :nige:
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Hugo First on Today at 03:55:59 PM
For all bindippers  :nige:
IF THEY GET BEAT TODAY ALL THE FANS WILL WANT KLOPP OUT AND GERARD IN YOU WATCH  mcl
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:32 PM »
Come on Fulham, double bubble, gutted dippers and Geordies in the shite  :homer:
Teamboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:50:15 PM »
They don't look like scoring  :alf:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:55:49 PM »
 
Teamboro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:57:32 PM »
They are shite 
