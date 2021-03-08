Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 PM » Im in fucking coulby though, 😎 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #57 on: Today at 12:11:43 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:01:52 PM Have you ordered your fire stick yet?

No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍 No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 468



Superstar





Posts: 10 468Superstar Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #58 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM » What a fuck on mate, buy the firestick today you wont regret it Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #59 on: Today at 01:35:34 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:30:53 PM What a fuck on mate, buy the firestick today you wont regret it

I will if the trial run works, might even go 4k ned kelly, just for the music.🎶🎵 I will if the trial run works, might even go 4k ned kelly, just for the music.🎶🎵 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 468



Superstar





Posts: 10 468Superstar Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #60 on: Today at 01:45:10 PM »

Think of it as  its free, minge has paid for it

If you order one from argos, you can pick it up the day your at the postie getting your pensionThink of it as  its free, minge has paid for it Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #61 on: Today at 01:50:18 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:45:10 PM

Think of it as  its free, minge has paid for it



If you order one from argos, you can pick it up the day your at the postie getting your pensionThink of it as  its free, minge has paid for it I'm not waiting that long, my pension if I ever get it was paid by me, I'm above the median line for scratch so I might have paid for your mates the p@kis and p!keys as well.Heart as big as a house.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 636





The ace face.





Posts: 24 636The ace face. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #64 on: Today at 07:38:10 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:18:03 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:11:43 PM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:01:52 PM Have you ordered your fire stick yet?

No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍

No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍

CD player

[/quote

Nowt wrong with that, got hundreds of cds, still. Like playing them, got a record deck for my vinyl as well. thats packed away with my vhs recorder in the loft. Spent a lot of money on nicam stuff when it came out. CD player[/quoteNowt wrong with that, got hundreds of cds, still. Like playing them, got a record deck for my vinyl as well. thats packed away with my vhs recorder in the loft. Spent a lot of money on nicam stuff when it came out. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 468



Superstar





Posts: 10 468Superstar Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #66 on: Today at 07:43:47 PM »

Worth £20 now probably



Ive a full teac reference 500 system in the loft, was one of the best systems available for music lover, was expensive .Worth £20 now probably Logged