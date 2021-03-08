|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Have you ordered your fire stick yet?
No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍
CD player
[/quote
Nowt wrong with that, got hundreds of cds, still. Like playing them, got a record deck for my vinyl as well. thats packed away with my vhs recorder in the loft. Spent a lot of money on nicam stuff when it came out.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|