March 08, 2021, 08:51:53 PM
Author Topic: Amazon fire stick.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 PM
Im in fucking coulby  though, 😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:11:05 PM
That doesnt stop me claiming
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:57:35 PM
Im his carer not lover :homer:

For a while I wondered if he was your Dad.
Robbso
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:18:21 PM
Its plausible, hes getting on a bit.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:21:23 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 09:16:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:57:35 PM
Im his carer not lover :homer:

For a while I wondered if he was your Dad.
I thought you were that unfunny cunt TM, same humour.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
John Theone
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:30:27 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:11:59 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:27:15 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:18:43 PM
You need a vpn too
Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking  bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.

If you're in Spain you will be able to access BBC with a vpn. As mentioned you can also stream footy and live sports.


Not being able to access BBC would be more of a selling point I reckon

 :unlike: BLM
Robbso
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:01:52 PM
Have you ordered your fire stick yet?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #57 on: Today at 12:11:43 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:01:52 PM
Have you ordered your fire stick yet?
No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Superstar


Reply #58 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM
What a fuck on mate, buy the firestick today you wont regret it
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #59 on: Today at 01:35:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:30:53 PM
What a fuck on mate, buy the firestick today you wont regret it
I will if the trial run works, might even go 4k ned kelly, just for the music.🎶🎵
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Superstar


Reply #60 on: Today at 01:45:10 PM
If you order one from argos, you can pick it up the day your at the postie getting your pension  :like:
Think of it as  its free, minge has paid for it
 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #61 on: Today at 01:50:18 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:45:10 PM
If you order one from argos, you can pick it up the day your at the postie getting your pension  :like:
Think of it as  its free, minge has paid for it
 :like:
I'm not waiting that long, my pension if I ever get it was paid by me, I'm above the median line for scratch so I might have paid for your mates the  p@kis and p!keys as well.Heart as big as a house.😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Superstar


Reply #62 on: Today at 01:53:48 PM
You sir should be a sir  jc
Robbso
Reply #63 on: Today at 07:18:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:11:43 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:01:52 PM
Have you ordered your fire stick yet?
No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍

CD player monkey monkey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #64 on: Today at 07:38:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:18:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:11:43 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:01:52 PM
Have you ordered your fire stick yet?
No, I'm going to set the laptop up through the TV, and play youtube, if I like it I'll buy a sound bar and a fire stick and do away with the cd player,, might use the dvd player I bought and never used to play my cd's as well, win win.😃👍

CD player monkey monkey
[/quote
Nowt wrong with that, got hundreds of cds, still. Like playing them, got a record deck for my vinyl as well.  thats packed away with my vhs recorder in the loft. Spent a lot of money on nicam  stuff when it came out.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Reply #65 on: Today at 07:40:24 PM
Can I quote you on that
Minge
Superstar


Reply #66 on: Today at 07:43:47 PM
Ive a full teac reference 500 system in the loft, was one of the best systems available for music lover, was expensive .
Worth £20 now probably 

Jake past
Posts: 1 648



Reply #67 on: Today at 08:20:02 PM
I miss the days of having a Hi fi stack system in the front room. Used to make a nice bit of extra furniture to set the room off. jc
John Theone
Posts: 100


Reply #68 on: Today at 08:48:31 PM
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 08:20:02 PM
I miss the days of having a Hi fi stack system in the front room. Used to make a nice bit of extra furniture to set the room off. jc

Stick a Blutooth receiver on it and use it again

 :like:
