Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.

Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.

If you're in Spain you will be able to access BBC with a vpn. As mentioned you can also stream footy and live sports.



Not being able to access BBC would be more of a selling point I reckon



