Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:11:59 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:27:15 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:18:43 PM You need a vpn too

Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnít that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, heís got more gear than pc world.

If you're in Spain you will be able to access BBC with a vpn. As mentioned you can also stream footy and live sports.



Not being able to access BBC would be more of a selling point I reckon



