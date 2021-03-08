Welcome,
March 08, 2021, 01:02:56 AM
Amazon fire stick.
Author
Topic: Amazon fire stick. (Read 553 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 618
The ace face.
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:36 PM »
Im in fucking coulby though, 😎
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 495
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:05 PM »
That doesnt stop me claiming
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 685
Bugger.
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:57:35 PM
Im his carer not lover
For a while I wondered if he was your Dad.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 495
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:21 PM »
Its plausible, hes getting on a bit.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 618
The ace face.
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:23 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 09:16:59 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:57:35 PM
Im his carer not lover
For a while I wondered if he was your Dad.
I thought you were that unfunny cunt TM, same humour.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
John Theone
Online
Posts: 89
Re: Amazon fire stick.
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 12:30:27 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 08:11:59 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:27:15 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:18:43 PM
You need a vpn too
Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.
If you're in Spain you will be able to access BBC with a vpn. As mentioned you can also stream footy and live sports.
Not being able to access BBC would be more of a selling point I reckon
Logged
