Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Amazon fire stick.
Anyone used one of these for internet connection to the Ned Kelly. I want to play YouTube vids with a 2.1 sound bar and do away with the cd/radioUnit, do you get a full screen image.

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine

Teamboro

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Yes easy to set up just get one bought

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then. I said fucking fire stick, not 4K, 😡Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then.

Robbso

Posts: 14 488 Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:11 PM »



Im watching the skunks via mine now

Minge

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Id get the fire tv box matey, it has an Ethernet port to connect to router .... much better than relying on wi-fi

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money

Minge

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Once your setup, Ill do you 12 months iptv for £50



I think the fire tv box has 3mb ram, more ram the better .

You do need a good strong internet connection.



Im using nvidia shield pro with formuler z8 as a back up .

Running 3 iptv subs with vpn

But Iptv can be hit n miss at times, and recording is shite « Last Edit: Today at 04:30:11 PM by Minge » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

What the fuck does that even mean.🤔

What the fuck does that even mean.🤔

The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡

Minge

Re: Amazon fire stick.
You stick to redifusion and putting the 50p in

Whothefuckyoulookinat

Just buy a WiFi extender you wanksock

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from

Jimmy Cooper

Its not the connection I am after, how would I selects videos, do you get a keyboard with it. I know if I play it through a laptop the sound is only as good as the sound card in the computer. I want direct to the telly from the internet and connect to better speakers than the telly.

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
You plug the fire stick in a hdmi port in your tele then connect it to your internet. Have you checked youve got fucking electricity

Whothefuckyoulookinat

Yer get a fucking remote with it are yer totally retarded or aged 96.

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
How the fuck did you know his age

Minge

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Remember when you tried to teach your kids to tell the time, this is just as frustrating

El Capitan

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Get the one with voice control you tight git
Then you can just say Alexa, play me Val Doonican

Robbso

Re: Amazon fire stick.
Alexa woul just ignore him, especially when he asks her for a date

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Amazon fire stick.
So is it better than using a laptop through the telly then, asking for a friend.😎

Robbso

Jimmy Cooper

Zp Yes I set the laptop up to watch the live stream for the match, was Bozs idea for a dongle thingy to play the internet, I gave away a brand new sound bar and woofer £250, now I like the idea of playing music through YouTube with a decent siound rather than the tv speakers,.Zp

Jimmy Cooper

I asked Alexa where can I get a blow job, she gave me your address. 👀

Jimmy Cooper

Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.

Robbso

Minge

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Posts: 11 682Bugger. Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #36 on: Today at 07:48:32 PM » This thread was going ok until Minge stuck his oar in.



Now the poor old geriatric guy who started the thread is going to have to go live in the woods without high quality streamed entertainment. Logged

Minge

