Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2021, 08:13:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Amazon fire stick.  (Read 412 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:12:37 PM »
Anyone used one of these for internet connection to the Ned Kelly. I want to play YouTube vids with a 2.1 sound bar and do away with the cd/radioUnit, do you  get a full screen  image.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:11 PM »
Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine :homer:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 901


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:57 PM »
Got a 4K one and it works fine for all streaming services.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 249



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:56 PM »
Yes easy to set up just get one bought
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:14:11 PM
Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine :homer:
I said fucking fire stick, not  4K, 😡
 Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:11 PM »
 

Im watching the skunks via mine now
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:45 PM »
Id get the fire tv box matey, it has an Ethernet port to connect to router .... much better than relying on wi-fi
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:11 PM »
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:20:50 PM »
Once your setup, Ill do you 12 months iptv for £50

I think the fire tv box has 3mb ram, more ram the better .
You do need a good strong internet connection.

Im using nvidia shield pro with formuler z8 as a back up .
Running 3 iptv subs with vpn
But Iptv can be hit n miss at times, and recording is shite
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:11 PM by Minge » Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:26:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:33:02 PM »
You stick to redifusion and putting the 50p in  :like:
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 212


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:38:26 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡

Just buy a WiFi extender you wanksock
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:16:17 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:33:02 PM
You stick to redifusion and putting the 50p in  :like:
Im going to, youse cunts are no help.😎
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 04:38:26 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡

Just buy a WiFi extender you wanksock
More fucking techno babble.😩
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:22:16 PM »
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:30:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:22:16 PM
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey

Its not the connection I am after, how would I selects videos, do you get a keyboard with it. I know if I play it through a laptop  the sound is only as good as the sound card in the computer. I want direct to the telly from the internet and connect to better speakers than the telly.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:04:51 PM »
You plug the fire stick in a hdmi port in your tele then connect it to your internet. Have you checked youve got fucking electricity  souey :meltdown:
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 212


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:06:08 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:30:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:22:16 PM
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey

Its not the connection I am after, how would I selects videos, do you get a keyboard with it. I know if I play it through a laptop  the sound is only as good as the sound card in the computer. I want direct to the telly from the internet and connect to better speakers than the telly.

Yer get a fucking remote with it are yer totally retarded or aged 96.  lost
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:18:28 PM »
How the fuck did you know his age
Logged
Spidoolie
***
Online Online

Posts: 133


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:21:22 PM »
 
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:04:51 PM
You plug the fire stick in a hdmi port in your tele then connect it to your internet. Have you checked youve got fucking electricity  souey :meltdown:



 
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:21:50 PM »
Remember when you tried to teach your kids to tell the time, this is just as frustrating  
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 875


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:22:24 PM »
Get the one with voice control you tight git



Then you can just say Alexa, play me Val Doonican  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:37:46 PM »
Alexa woul just ignore him, especially when he asks her for a date charles
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:39:34 PM »
 So is it better than using a laptop through the telly then, asking for a friend.😎
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:45:24 PM »
Have you got a HDMI Port on your tele? Second thoughts, have you even got a tele
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:45:24 PM
Have you got a HDMI Port on your tele? Second thoughts, have you even got a tele
Yes I set the laptop up to watch the live stream for the match, was Bozs idea for a dongle thingy to play the internet, I gave away a brand new sound bar and woofer £250, now I like the idea of playing music through YouTube with a decent siound rather than the tv speakers,.
Zp
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 765



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:59:46 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:18:28 PM
How the fuck did you know his age

If not I think he has a magical maths puzzle to help work it out.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:14:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:22:24 PM
Get the one with voice control you tight git



Then you can just say Alexa, play me Val Doonican  monkey
I asked Alexa where can I get a blow job, she gave me your address. 👀
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:14:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:22:24 PM
Get the one with voice control you tight git



Then you can just say Alexa, play me Val Doonican  monkey
I asked Alexa where can I get a blow job, she gave me your address. 👀

 monkey
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 513



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:18:43 PM »
You need a vpn too
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 613


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:18:43 PM
You need a vpn too
Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking  bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 765



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:31:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:18:43 PM
You need a vpn too

For a blowjob?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:42:21 PM »
Ipvanish ..is the best Ive used
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:43:44 PM »
You dont need a VPN unless you intend putting something like iptv on your fire stick. Going by this thread theres no fucking chance of that.  
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:47:19 PM »
I also do virgin go, the full virgin tv package 12 months £60
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:48:13 PM »
Arthur fucking Daley.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 682


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:48:32 PM »
This thread was going ok until Minge stuck his oar in.

Now the poor old geriatric guy who started the thread is going to have to go live in the woods without high quality streamed entertainment.
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:49:36 PM »
Ok ok Im out   :gaz:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 765



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:49:36 PM
Ok ok Im out   :gaz:

How's the guitar playing going?

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 875


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:52:23 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:50:48 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:49:36 PM
Ok ok Im out   :gaz:

How's the guitar playing going?

 


 :basil: :basil:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:56:27 PM »
Gigs cancelled due to COVID , o2 booked for sept though  :like:
Pop along you can come backstage 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 488


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:00:27 PM »
Are you streaming it, asking for a Coulby.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 765



View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:01:14 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:56:27 PM
Gigs cancelled due to COVID , o2 booked for sept though  :like:
Pop along you can come backstage 

Will you pull my scrotum pubes and strum them like you did last time?

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 460

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:04:24 PM »
Obviously!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 765



View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:04:24 PM
Obviously!
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 709


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:10:03 PM »
Great thread


 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 513



View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:27:15 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:18:43 PM
You need a vpn too
Why? I want to watch YouTube not buy fucking  bitcoins, if the dongle picks up the wi fi wouldnt that do. Fuck it, will ask the bro in law, hes got more gear than pc world.

If you're in Spain you will be able to access BBC with a vpn. As mentioned you can also stream footy and live sports.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 