March 07, 2021, 06:37:20 PM
Author Topic: Amazon fire stick.  (Read 298 times)
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« on: Today at 12:12:37 PM »
Anyone used one of these for internet connection to the Ned Kelly. I want to play YouTube vids with a 2.1 sound bar and do away with the cd/radioUnit, do you  get a full screen  image.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:11 PM »
Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine :homer:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:57 PM »
Got a 4K one and it works fine for all streaming services.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 249



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:56 PM »
Yes easy to set up just get one bought
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:14:11 PM
Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine :homer:
I said fucking fire stick, not  4K, 😡
 Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:11 PM »
 

Im watching the skunks via mine now
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:45 PM »
Id get the fire tv box matey, it has an Ethernet port to connect to router .... much better than relying on wi-fi
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:11 PM »
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:20:50 PM »
Once your setup, Ill do you 12 months iptv for £50

I think the fire tv box has 3mb ram, more ram the better .
You do need a good strong internet connection.

Im using nvidia shield pro with formuler z8 as a back up .
Running 3 iptv subs with vpn
But Iptv can be hit n miss at times, and recording is shite
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:26:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:33:02 PM »
You stick to redifusion and putting the 50p in  :like:
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:38:26 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡

Just buy a WiFi extender you wanksock
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:16:17 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:33:02 PM
You stick to redifusion and putting the 50p in  :like:
Im going to, youse cunts are no help.😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Whothefuckyoulookinat on Today at 04:38:26 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:26:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM
You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money
What the fuck does that even mean.🤔
The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and  how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡

Just buy a WiFi extender you wanksock
More fucking techno babble.😩
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:22:16 PM »
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:30:18 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:22:16 PM
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey

Its not the connection I am after, how would I selects videos, do you get a keyboard with it. I know if I play it through a laptop  the sound is only as good as the sound card in the computer. I want direct to the telly from the internet and connect to better speakers than the telly.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:04:51 PM »
You plug the fire stick in a hdmi port in your tele then connect it to your internet. Have you checked youve got fucking electricity  souey :meltdown:
Whothefuckyoulookinat
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:06:08 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 05:30:18 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:22:16 PM
Get a wi go booster, configure it, plug it and away you go. You probably think youve still only got 3 channels to choose from souey

Its not the connection I am after, how would I selects videos, do you get a keyboard with it. I know if I play it through a laptop  the sound is only as good as the sound card in the computer. I want direct to the telly from the internet and connect to better speakers than the telly.

Yer get a fucking remote with it are yer totally retarded or aged 96.  lost
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:18:28 PM »
How the fuck did you know his age
Spidoolie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:21:22 PM »
 
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:04:51 PM
You plug the fire stick in a hdmi port in your tele then connect it to your internet. Have you checked youve got fucking electricity  souey :meltdown:



 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:21:50 PM »
Remember when you tried to teach your kids to tell the time, this is just as frustrating  
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:22:24 PM »
Get the one with voice control you tight git



Then you can just say Alexa, play me Val Doonican  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
