Amazon fire stick. « on: Today at 12:12:37 PM » Anyone used one of these for internet connection to the Ned Kelly. I want to play YouTube vids with a 2.1 sound bar and do away with the cd/radioUnit, do you get a full screen image.

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:14:11 PM » Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:56 PM » Yes easy to set up just get one bought

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:55 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:14:11 PM

Yes, get a 4K one with an idiot guide and youll be fine

Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then. I said fucking fire stick, not 4K, 😡Cheers team Boro, will give it a try then.

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:11 PM »



Im watching the skunks via mine now

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:45 PM » Id get the fire tv box matey, it has an Ethernet port to connect to router .... much better than relying on wi-fi

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:11 PM » You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:20:50 PM » Once your setup, Ill do you 12 months iptv for 50



I think the fire tv box has 3mb ram, more ram the better .

You do need a good strong internet connection.



Im using nvidia shield pro with formuler z8 as a back up .

Running 3 iptv subs with vpn

But Iptv can be hit n miss at times, and recording is shite « Last Edit: Today at 04:30:11 PM by Minge »

Re: Amazon fire stick. « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:26:18 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:06:11 PM You can buy a fire stick ehthernet connection and then connect directly to your hub for 13 quid. Works the same just cheaper and Coulby could give Scrooge a run for his money

What the fuck does that even mean.🤔

The internet connection is upstairs, do I run a cable from there to the telly, and how do you control it, may as well stick the laptop in the corner and hdmi cable to telly and use wifi. Cunting technology. 😡