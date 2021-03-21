El Capitan

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #100 on: March 21, 2021, 04:28:19 PM »





Incredible that 874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #101 on: March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM » Cant knock the government on this one.

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #107 on: March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM »



All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.



Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?
All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.

The sterile lads will get more bucking because the bewers will come off the pill and not get pregnant,👩‍🦱🧑‍🦱🧑‍🦰

That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #114 on: March 22, 2021, 05:54:02 PM »



Krispy Kreme giving away a free doughnut every day for a year, if you show your vaccination card.
No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts.

My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?



Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.

40k may have been flu related



50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.



Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up. My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.40k may have been flu related50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up. Logged

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #120 on: March 23, 2021, 01:47:20 AM »

Government has fuck all to do with it. NHS offered 25 million people flu vaccines in 2019. NHS is set up to deliver this and from day one the only issue they thought would be supply of the vaccine.



It is like you do not understand how the NHS has for years treated millions of people including vaccinations.



Test and Trace on the other hand in the Private Sector. OMG getting there with testing (such a bad start) and always failing with tracing



Government has fuck all to do with it. NHS offered 25 million people flu vaccines in 2019. NHS is set up to deliver this and from day one the only issue they thought would be supply of the vaccine.

It is like you do not understand how the NHS has for years treated millions of people including vaccinations.

Test and Trace on the other hand in the Private Sector. OMG getting there with testing (such a bad start) and always failing with tracing

Anyway watching the earlier roast on this post was fun. It used to be fun on here so had my Jab and not dead

Have you seen whats available of the Pfizer trial data?

0% efficacy the over 75s.



Theres no way they should be going anywhere near old people with it. Might go somewhere near explaining why there have been nearly 40,000 deaths in the 75+ since they started jabbing in December. That is shocking

Have you seen whats available of the Pfizer trial data?0% efficacy the over 75s.Theres no way they should be going anywhere near old people with it. Might go somewhere near explaining why there have been nearly 40,000 deaths in the 75+ since they started jabbing in December. That is shocking Logged

Pleasing that HMG has embarrassed the EU with the investment into vaccine development and the fact that AZ sell it at cost, unlike the one developed by the EU (Biontech) that is 10x more expensive. And the petty politics now is a joke and exposes the nastiness in that lot.

It is only sold at cost at the moment. As the contract states, once the pandemic is declared finished they can put the prices up and make a profit . How much is up to them? This will become a yearly money spinner for them whether people need this or not.

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #126 on: Today at 11:27:45 AM » Fauci isn't questioning the safety just the effectiveness

Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #127 on: Today at 11:50:43 AM »

Fair point.

