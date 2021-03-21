Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2021, 11:24:06 AM
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 2548 times)
El Capitan
« Reply #100 on: March 21, 2021, 04:28:19 PM »
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:
LeeTublin
« Reply #101 on: March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM »
Cant knock the government on this one.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #102 on: March 21, 2021, 04:44:55 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Fmttm lot will find a way.😂
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #103 on: March 21, 2021, 04:52:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 21, 2021, 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Robbso
« Reply #104 on: March 21, 2021, 05:17:02 PM »
 :like:
T_Bone
« Reply #105 on: March 21, 2021, 07:17:04 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #106 on: March 22, 2021, 12:08:17 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 21, 2021, 07:17:04 PM


 

Which is you 
TechnoTronic
« Reply #107 on: March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM »
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #108 on: March 22, 2021, 09:11:15 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



 :mido:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #109 on: March 22, 2021, 10:39:42 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl


The sterile lads will get more bucking because the bewers will come off the pill and not get pregnant,👩‍🦱🧑‍🦱🧑‍🦰
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #110 on: March 22, 2021, 10:54:47 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:
Logged
TechnoTronic
« Reply #111 on: March 22, 2021, 12:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 22, 2021, 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on March 22, 2021, 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:

 mcl 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #112 on: March 22, 2021, 05:19:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 21, 2021, 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 21, 2021, 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.
El Capitan
« Reply #113 on: March 22, 2021, 05:39:37 PM »
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462
TechnoTronic
« Reply #114 on: March 22, 2021, 05:54:02 PM »
Krispy Kreme giving away a free doughnut every day for a year, if you show your vaccination card.

No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts.  :alf:
Logged
towz
« Reply #115 on: March 22, 2021, 05:59:57 PM »
What's new?
John Theone
« Reply #116 on: March 22, 2021, 07:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 22, 2021, 05:19:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 21, 2021, 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 21, 2021, 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.

Fuck off - last week you said we should watch this space for lethal/life changing side effects

You didn't say we'd have to watch it till fucking October!

 
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #117 on: March 22, 2021, 08:58:02 PM »
3 years from now, its coming, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz6ZsqBxSS4
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #118 on: March 22, 2021, 09:37:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 22, 2021, 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #119 on: March 22, 2021, 10:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 22, 2021, 09:37:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 22, 2021, 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then

My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?

Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.
40k may have been flu related

50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.

Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up.
myboro
« Reply #120 on: March 23, 2021, 01:47:20 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Government has fuck all to do with it. NHS offered 25 million people flu vaccines in 2019. NHS is set up to deliver this and from day one the only issue they thought would be supply of the vaccine.

It is like you do not understand how the NHS has for years treated millions of people including vaccinations.

Test and Trace on the other hand in the Private Sector.  OMG getting there with testing (such a bad start) and always failing with tracing

Anyway watching the earlier roast on this post was fun. It used to be fun on here so had my Jab and not dead 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #121 on: March 23, 2021, 02:17:00 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on March 22, 2021, 10:04:06 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on March 22, 2021, 09:37:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 22, 2021, 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then

My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?

Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.
40k may have been flu related

50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.

Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up.

Have you seen whats available of the Pfizer trial data?
0% efficacy the over 75s.

Theres no way they should be going anywhere near old people with it. Might go somewhere near explaining why there have been nearly 40,000 deaths in the 75+ since they started jabbing in December. That is shocking
Wee_Willie
« Reply #122 on: March 23, 2021, 08:24:15 AM »
Quote from: myboro on March 23, 2021, 01:47:20 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Government has fuck all to do with it. NHS offered 25 million people flu vaccines in 2019. NHS is set up to deliver this and from day one the only issue they thought would be supply of the vaccine.

It is like you do not understand how the NHS has for years treated millions of people including vaccinations.

Test and Trace on the other hand in the Private Sector.  OMG getting there with testing (such a bad start) and always failing with tracing

Anyway watching the earlier roast on this post was fun. It used to be fun on here so had my Jab and not dead 

Pleasing that HMG has embarrassed the EU with the investment into vaccine development and the fact that AZ sell it at cost, unlike the one developed by the EU (Biontech) that is 10x more expensive. And the petty politics now is a joke and exposes the nastiness in that lot. 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #123 on: March 23, 2021, 10:51:14 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 23, 2021, 08:24:15 AM
Quote from: myboro on March 23, 2021, 01:47:20 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on March 21, 2021, 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Government has fuck all to do with it. NHS offered 25 million people flu vaccines in 2019. NHS is set up to deliver this and from day one the only issue they thought would be supply of the vaccine.

It is like you do not understand how the NHS has for years treated millions of people including vaccinations.

Test and Trace on the other hand in the Private Sector.  OMG getting there with testing (such a bad start) and always failing with tracing

Anyway watching the earlier roast on this post was fun. It used to be fun on here so had my Jab and not dead 

Pleasing that HMG has embarrassed the EU with the investment into vaccine development and the fact that AZ sell it at cost, unlike the one developed by the EU (Biontech) that is 10x more expensive. And the petty politics now is a joke and exposes the nastiness in that lot. 

It is only sold at cost at the moment. As the contract states, once the pandemic is declared finished they can put the prices up and make a profit. How much is up to them? This will become a yearly money spinner for them whether people need this or not.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #124 on: March 23, 2021, 11:22:00 AM »
I hope it does, considering the costs they have.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #125 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 22, 2021, 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462


 klins

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-astrazeneca-vaccine-trial-latest-b1821200.html 
