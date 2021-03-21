|
John Theone
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.
Incredible that
That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.
Fuck off - last week you said we should watch this space for lethal/life changing side effects
You didn't say we'd have to watch it till fucking October!
MrPorkandbean
Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then
My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?
Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.
40k may have been flu related
50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.
Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up.
Alberto Bongaloid
Have you seen whats available of the Pfizer trial data?
0% efficacy the over 75s.
Theres no way they should be going anywhere near old people with it. Might go somewhere near explaining why there have been nearly 40,000 deaths in the 75+ since they started jabbing in December. That is shocking
