March 22, 2021
Topic: Vaccine centre
El Capitan
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:
LeeTublin
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Fmttm lot will find a way.😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Robbso
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 05:17:02 PM
 :like:
T_Bone
Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #106 on: Today at 12:08:17 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM


 

Which is you 
TechnoTronic
Reply #107 on: Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #108 on: Today at 09:11:15 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



 :mido:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #109 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl


The sterile lads will get more bucking because the bewers will come off the pill and not get pregnant,👩‍🦱🧑‍🦱🧑‍🦰
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #110 on: Today at 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:
TechnoTronic
Reply #111 on: Today at 12:38:11 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:

 mcl 
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #112 on: Today at 05:19:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.
El Capitan
Reply #113 on: Today at 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462
TechnoTronic
Reply #114 on: Today at 05:54:02 PM
Krispy Kreme giving away a free doughnut every day for a year, if you show your vaccination card.

No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts.  :alf:
towz
Reply #115 on: Today at 05:59:57 PM
What's new?
John Theone
Reply #116 on: Today at 07:59:36 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 05:19:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.

Fuck off - last week you said we should watch this space for lethal/life changing side effects

You didn't say we'd have to watch it till fucking October!

 
MrPorkandbean
Reply #117 on: Today at 08:58:02 PM
3 years from now, its coming, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz6ZsqBxSS4
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #118 on: Today at 09:37:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then
MrPorkandbean
Reply #119 on: Today at 10:04:06 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 09:37:57 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:39:37 PM
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then

My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?

Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.
40k may have been flu related

50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.

Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up.
