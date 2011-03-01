El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 033





Posts: 45 033 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM »





Incredible that 874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.Incredible that Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 517





Posts: 517 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM » Cant knock the government on this one. Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 205





Posts: 205 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #107 on: Today at 02:48:22 AM »



All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.



Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Online



Posts: 786





Posts: 786 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #108 on: Today at 09:11:15 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM



All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.





Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.

Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 881





The ace face.





Posts: 24 881The ace face. Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #109 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM



All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.





Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin. The sterile lads will get more bucking because the bewers will come off the pill and not get pregnant,👩‍🦱🧑‍🦱🧑‍🦰 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 512







Posts: 16 512 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #110 on: Today at 10:54:47 AM » Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM



All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.





Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?All the men that have had it become sterile. Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.

That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 033





Posts: 45 033 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #113 on: Today at 05:39:37 PM »







https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462 US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 205





Posts: 205 Re: Vaccine centre « Reply #114 on: Today at 05:54:02 PM »



No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts. Krispy Kreme giving away a free doughnut every day for a year, if you show your vaccination card.No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts. Logged