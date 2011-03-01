Safety cannot be confirmed until 2023 when it will either get a licence or not at the end of the trial. They can say anything they want until then
My own opinion is, far too quick, too rushed, I have seen the full report available to all, with the side effects, and there are many, but with around 220k of them compared to a success rate of 14m, then I can understand the initial defence of the vaccine. What the report doesn't include is the next 3 years does it?
Of the overall stats, 125k Covid deaths.
40k may have been flu related
50k men each year die of prostate cancer and increasing without proper screening.
Those are the facts, the stats released, and I make my own mind up.