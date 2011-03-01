Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Vaccine centre  (Read 2195 times)
El Capitan
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM »
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:
LeeTublin
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM »
Cant knock the government on this one.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:29:35 PM
Cant knock the government on this one.
Fmttm lot will find a way.😂
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Robbso
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 05:17:02 PM »
 :like:
T_Bone
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:08:17 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:17:04 PM


 

Which is you 
TechnoTronic
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:48:22 AM »
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:11:15 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



 :mido:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:39:42 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl


The sterile lads will get more bucking because the bewers will come off the pill and not get pregnant,👩‍🦱🧑‍🦱🧑‍🦰
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:54:47 AM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:
TechnoTronic
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 02:48:22 AM
Imagine the panic if in 6 months time 1000s of people start showing adverse reactions to the vaccine?

All the men that have had it become sterile.  Me, Bongo n Goulby going to be bucking more than JT on a weekend at The Blue Dolphin.   mcl



That's the only way it's going to happen, you ugly bastards  :bc:

 mcl 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:19:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.
El Capitan
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:39:37 PM »
US trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462
TechnoTronic
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:54:02 PM »
Krispy Kreme giving away a free doughnut every day for a year, if you show your vaccination card.

No more Covid but a nation of obese cunts.  :alf:
towz
« Reply #115 on: Today at 05:59:57 PM »
What's new?
John Theone
« Reply #116 on: Today at 07:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 05:19:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:52:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:19 PM
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.


Incredible that  :homer:

That is pretty impressive to be fair.

Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.

Fuck off - last week you said we should watch this space for lethal/life changing side effects

You didn't say we'd have to watch it till fucking October!

 
