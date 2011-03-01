|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
874,000 vaccines dished out yesterday.
Incredible that
That is pretty impressive to be fair.
Its an impressive number if everything goes right. We will find out if it has gone wrong after October. I wouldnt even dream of taking that risk until after then. I have my fingers crossed for everyone though.
Fuck off - last week you said we should watch this space for lethal/life changing side effects
You didn't say we'd have to watch it till fucking October!
|
|
|
|
Logged